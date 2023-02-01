UrduPoint.com

Islam, Constitution Protect Rights Of Believers Of All Religions: Ashrafi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 12:17 AM

Islam, Constitution protect rights of believers of all religions: Ashrafi

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said Islam and the Constitution had protected the rights of believers of all religions across the board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said islam and the Constitution had protected the rights of believers of all religions across the board.

Addressing a seminar on 'Forced Conversion to Religion', organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, here at a local hotel, he said there was no room for forced conversion in Islam and this unholy practice was strictly forbidden in the religion.

Ashrafi, who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said in the last two and a half years, not even ten complaints of forced conversion or forced marriage had been reported in the country.

He said the law of blasphemy was not being misused in the country, adding that when he was the chairman of Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab, he received 114 complaints, out of which 106 complaints were addressed promptly after reaching an understanding or giving warning to the accused.

On the recommendation of the religious body, the court also announced their decisions on the cases pertaining to blasphemy, he added.

He said the Holy Quran did not support any move of insult or degradation to any faith or to raise a finger at the followers of other religions. He also added that the divine command directed Muslims to have an inter-faith dialogue to develop a peaceful society based on religious pluralism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Blasphemy Hotel Marriage Middle East Muslim All Court

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

31 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

11 minutes ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

51 minutes ago
 Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting ap ..

Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting appears in UK court

11 minutes ago
 64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.