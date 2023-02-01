Islam, Constitution protect rights of believers of all religions: Ashrafi

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said Islam and the Constitution had protected the rights of believers of all religions across the board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said islam and the Constitution had protected the rights of believers of all religions across the board.

Addressing a seminar on 'Forced Conversion to Religion', organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, here at a local hotel, he said there was no room for forced conversion in Islam and this unholy practice was strictly forbidden in the religion.

Ashrafi, who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said in the last two and a half years, not even ten complaints of forced conversion or forced marriage had been reported in the country.

He said the law of blasphemy was not being misused in the country, adding that when he was the chairman of Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab, he received 114 complaints, out of which 106 complaints were addressed promptly after reaching an understanding or giving warning to the accused.

On the recommendation of the religious body, the court also announced their decisions on the cases pertaining to blasphemy, he added.

He said the Holy Quran did not support any move of insult or degradation to any faith or to raise a finger at the followers of other religions. He also added that the divine command directed Muslims to have an inter-faith dialogue to develop a peaceful society based on religious pluralism.