MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer, Javed Akbar Riaz, on Tuesday said rules and regulations devised by the West for protecting women rights had been formulated by islam centuries ago.

While visiting a Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) here he said it was unfortunate that they forgot the messages of Islam by adhering following negative culture and traditions.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shehzad Haider also accompanied him during the visit.

RPO Javed Akbar Riaz said, "Violence against women has no place in our religion and our laws do not allow it," he said adding that setting up VAWC was a welcome step by Punjab government which help end indecent treatment towards women.

He reviewed the performance of Women Shelter Home, Police Station and directed to further improve the legal proceedings on complaints of violence.

On this occasion, CPO Multan Khurram Shehzad Haider announced to provide a vehicle to police station to avoid any inordinate delay in reaching the spot on the report of violence against womenEarlier, Manager VAWC, Muneeza Butt briefed the visiting dignitaries about the centre.