(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said Islam is a religion of peace, love and brotherhood and it doesn't allow speaking against other religions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said islam is a religion of peace, love and brotherhood and it doesn't allow speaking against other religions.

He was addressing an inter-religion harmony conference at Jamia Usmania, Razabad, here on Thursday. Bishop of Faisalabad Dr Inderyas, Father Khalid Rasheed Aasi and a large number of ulema were also present.

He said that people belonging to all religions had condemned the Jaranwala incident during which Christians' homes were damaged and churches were vandalised. He said that it must be a matter of concern for all Muslims that the Christian daughters and sisters spent a night in fields for fear of their lives. He also demanded early release of the innocent people, who were arrested after the incident.

Ashrafi said that the objective of today's conference was to express sympathies with Christians and condemn the Jaranwala and Sargodha incidents.

He said that some elements wanted to create anarchy in the name of religion in Pakistan and they were getting support from a neighbouring country, but they could not succeed in their nefarious designs.

The PUC chairman said the Pakistani nation was standing with its armed forces.

He said a joint 'Seerat Conference' would soon be organised in Lahore and Islamabad, along with the Christian religious scholars.

Bishop of Faisalabad Dr Inderyas Rehmat said that the Pakistan Ulema Council had always extended coordination to minorities, especially Christians, adding that no doubt ulema and Muslims community stood with them during their difficult times. He demanded punishment to the real culprits of the Jaranwala incident and release of the innocent detainees.

Father Khalid Rasheed Abbasi also spoke on the occasion.