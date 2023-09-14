Open Menu

Islam Doesn't Allow Speaking Against Other Religions: Tahir Ashrafi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Islam doesn't allow speaking against other religions: Tahir Ashrafi

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said Islam is a religion of peace, love and brotherhood and it doesn't allow speaking against other religions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said islam is a religion of peace, love and brotherhood and it doesn't allow speaking against other religions.

He was addressing an inter-religion harmony conference at Jamia Usmania, Razabad, here on Thursday. Bishop of Faisalabad Dr Inderyas, Father Khalid Rasheed Aasi and a large number of ulema were also present.

He said that people belonging to all religions had condemned the Jaranwala incident during which Christians' homes were damaged and churches were vandalised. He said that it must be a matter of concern for all Muslims that the Christian daughters and sisters spent a night in fields for fear of their lives. He also demanded early release of the innocent people, who were arrested after the incident.

Ashrafi said that the objective of today's conference was to express sympathies with Christians and condemn the Jaranwala and Sargodha incidents.

He said that some elements wanted to create anarchy in the name of religion in Pakistan and they were getting support from a neighbouring country, but they could not succeed in their nefarious designs.

The PUC chairman said the Pakistani nation was standing with its armed forces.

He said a joint 'Seerat Conference' would soon be organised in Lahore and Islamabad, along with the Christian religious scholars.

Bishop of Faisalabad Dr Inderyas Rehmat said that the Pakistan Ulema Council had always extended coordination to minorities, especially Christians, adding that no doubt ulema and Muslims community stood with them during their difficult times. He demanded punishment to the real culprits of the Jaranwala incident and release of the innocent detainees.

Father Khalid Rasheed Abbasi also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Sargodha Bishop Jaranwala Muslim Christian All From Love

Recent Stories

UN’s work and mission ‘more vital than ever’ ..

UN’s work and mission ‘more vital than ever’: Guterres

11 minutes ago
 Tourist places should be promoted: Governor Sindh

Tourist places should be promoted: Governor Sindh

16 minutes ago
 Chinese CG calls on Mayor

Chinese CG calls on Mayor

16 minutes ago
 Iranian Embassy condemns terrorist attack on JUI-F ..

Iranian Embassy condemns terrorist attack on JUI-F leader

16 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses measures to expedite development ..

Meeting discusses measures to expedite development process in merged districts

7 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: ATC initiates proceedings to decla ..

May-9 violence: ATC initiates proceedings to declare 15 accused as POs

7 minutes ago
Axact fake degree case adjourned

Axact fake degree case adjourned

7 minutes ago
 RDA launches grand operation against illegal housi ..

RDA launches grand operation against illegal housing societies; demolishes 11 so ..

7 minutes ago
 Religious, political leaders unite for interfaith ..

Religious, political leaders unite for interfaith harmony, urge justice for Jara ..

7 minutes ago
 84 police stations to have new 'Night Shift' SHOs

84 police stations to have new 'Night Shift' SHOs

5 minutes ago
 Court dismisses bail pleas of PTI chairman, Quresh ..

Court dismisses bail pleas of PTI chairman, Qureshi in cipher case

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law instituting Hamdan ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law instituting Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Establis ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan