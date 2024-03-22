Open Menu

Islam Emphasises Optimal Use Of Water: Minister Pirzada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 10:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Pirzada said on Friday that islam had emphasised optimal use of water as it was very essential for human life.

He said this while addressing a function held in connection with World Water Day here.

He said, "Our beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) taught Muslims not to waste water while doing 'Wuzu'.

Kazim Pirzada said that budget of irrigation research department would be increased in coming fiscal year.

He said it was responsibility of every individual to protect water reservoirs and to use water in an appropriate way.

Water shortage was a global issue, he said and added that this year World Water Day was being observed under a theme 'Water for Peace.'

