Islam emphasizes on respecting mother, father

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Sunday said that Paradise lies at the feet of your mother, this Hadees Sharif comprehensively highlights the value of mother in our livesHe said this in his tweet on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Aleem said, "All religions teach about the respect of mothers." He said that prayers of mothers played significant role in the success of any person.

The senior minister said, "islam emphasizes on respecting mother and father both."