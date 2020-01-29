Islam enshrine dignity & rights of women: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said Islam, as a religion, fully ensured and guaranteed women rights and added the Holy Quran was the charter of human rights.

Addressing a consultative on Dukhtran-e-Pakistan at International Islamic University, she said though Islamic ideology was hallmark of the Muslims but now Western world has adopted its positive traits and added unfortunately Muslims were not fully practising its tenets.

She said that negative propaganda in western media has somehow portrayed a negative image of Muslims and Pakistan, being the only state created in the name of Islam.

She said a handful people did try to use religion for their personal advantage but islam was the religion of peaceful co-existence with other religions of the world.

� The SAPM said that in the ancient Arab society, daughters were killed and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) totally banished the rituals of the dark age as he advocated human rights and with focus on women rights.

The SAPM said that Umhaat-ul Momineen were role model for the women of the future generations. She said Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) accorded respect to his daughter Hazrat Fatima (A.S) which was a clear message for the entire Ummah.

She said that the western world had monopoly over mass media and modern technology and stressed the need to properly project the narrative in the light of Islamic ideology.

Dr Firdous said it was responsibility of the mothers to inculcateIslamic values to next generation for their character building.