Islam explore hidden treasures of nature, says VC Agri

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) ::Vice Chancellor Agriculture University, Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar said that islam teaches its followers to critically evaluate things and do research to explore the hidden treasures of the nature.

He was addressing a ceremony organized by Soil Sciences Department, Faculty of Agriculture, Gomal University on the occasion of World Soil Day, said a press release issued on Saturday.

Babar praised the efforts of VC Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad for promoting research culture in the University while inaugurating the new research laboratory in Soil Sciences Department.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad shared his happiness upon the strengthening and growing culture of research in the varsity.

He said that most of the Corona testing machines working in Dera Ismail Khan also belong to Gomal which is a moment of proud for us.

Vice Chancellor also highlighted the importance of books in teaching process and directed the faculty to switch from notes to the standard textbooks so that learning and teaching capacity can improve. All the deans, directors and heads were present in the ceremony.