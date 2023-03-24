UrduPoint.com

Islam Fully Protects Rights Of Women: Ghazala Gola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Islam fully protects rights of women: Ghazala Gola

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women's Wing Balochistan Ghazala Gola on Friday said that islam fully protects the rights of women.

Regarding the development of women, we should not limit our role to mere claims and promises, but practical steps should be taken in this regard, she added.

Former Provincial Minister Ghazala Gola expressed these views while addressing an event organized on the occasion of International Women's Day under the aegis of MNCH Program Health Department and UNFPA.

District Health Coordinator Suhbatpur Dr. Shaukat Baloch, District Coordinator education for Women Zahida Parveen, Assistant Commissioner Suhbatpur Iftikhar Ahmed, DSMPPH Ahi Suhbatpur Shahjan Mengal, Deputy DHO Dr. Abdul Hai, women and health workers and a large number of people attended the program.

On this occasion, tributes were paid to all the women staff and women volunteers of the district.

Addressing the ceremony, Ghazala Gola and other speakers said that the women served selflessly to the victims, especially women and children, with courage, dedication and hard work in the most difficult conditions of the flood and in this entire flood and emergency situation.

Most of the victims were women and children and we have to heal their pain by understanding and feeling their pain, they noted.

The purpose of celebrating this day is an effort to raise awareness about the rights of women in society, with the help of the international community to highlight and recognize the importance and usefulness of women's role in development, the speakers said.

