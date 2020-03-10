UrduPoint.com
Islam Gives Unprecedented Respect, Rights To Females: KP Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 06:41 PM

Islam gives unprecedented respect, rights to females: KP Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtukhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Tuesday said, "Our religion islam gives unmatched respect, rights and status to women, but a handful of people are trying to create discrimination and hate between male and female through negative propaganda".

Addressing as a chief guest during a function held here in connection with International Women Day at Shaheed Benazir Bhuttoo Women University, he said that being Muslim "we observe women day everyday as we give respect to female as mother, sister, daughter, wife, adding that life is incomplete without these precious relations".

He said in our society a female is a doctor, police officer, nurse, educationist, lawyer, legislator and even in every sector she is playing her important role in every field of life, adding that Fatima Jinnah, Shaheed Benazir, Bhutto, Malala Yousafzai, Mariam Shaheed, Sameena Baig, Bilqis Begum, Arifa Karim, Tahira Qazi Shaheed were some of the Pakistani females who earned good name for the motherland and were well known and respected.

Mushtaq Ghani said that there was no bar on females in the society and they were free to do politics or participate in any field of life. He said females have special seats in national and provincial assemblies other than general seats.

He said that at present the number of female legislators in KP assembly was 27 who include some best legislators.

The PK assembly speaker advised the females students to concentrate on their studies especially research to become useful citizen of the country and to give best future to coming generation.

On the occasion the Speaker cut a cake in connection with the day. Vice Chancellor SBBWU Dr Razia Sultan also attended the event.

