Islam Gives Unprecedented Rights To Women: VC Parveen Shah

Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:35 PM

Islam gives unprecedented rights to women: VC Parveen Shah

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah has said the International Women Day celebrated in the spirit of United Nations adding that Islam has given unprecedented rights to women in Muslim society,said a press release issued here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah has said the International Women Day celebrated in the spirit of United Nations adding that islam has given unprecedented rights to women in Muslim society,said a press release issued here on Monday.

Speaking at a gathering of women professors, lecturers and officials of the SALU, the VC said Islam has given unprecedented rights to woman as compared to other religions. Islam has given the women dignity, equality and respect.

Dr Parveen Shah further said that it was high time that the women empowerment must be promoted as the half of the population of country could play their pivotal role in thesocioeconomic development of the country.

It is worth mentioning here that the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur as a premier institute of the Upper Sindh has established the Institute of Gender Studies in order to sensitize the masses about gender issues, organized series of conferences, seminars and lecture programs for gender equity and women empowerment in the society.

