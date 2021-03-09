Islam gives women highest status in society: Farooq Haider

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday said that Islam has given the women highest status in the society which could not be witnessed in other religions and civilizations

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday said that islam has given the women highest status in the society which could not be witnessed in other religions and civilizations.

He expressed these views while addressing a function held under the aegis of the department of Women Development Azad Kashmir on the eve of International Women Day here.

The function was also addressed by Minister for Women Development Muhterma Noreen Arif, Secretary Women Development Khawaja Muhammad Ehsan, Director Ikram ul Haque,Member Women Commission Rahat Farooq Advocate and others.

The AJK PM said that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has practically shown the respect of women by standing up in respect of her beloved daughter Hazrat FatiMA(R.A) and established once for all the highest place and regard for women.

He paid his gratitude to valiant Kashmiri mothers, daughters and sisters for struggling against Indian subjugation and tyranny along with their brothers and inscribing the history of their struggle with their sacred blood and honor.

Earlier, the women of different segments of the society staged protest against Indian women rights abuses and gang rapes of women by Indian security forces in IIOJK. The women protesters were holding placards and banners inscribed with Indian human and women rights violation in IIOJK.

The speakers strongly denounced the Indian forcible occupation and long lasting blood bath of innocent Kashmiri people who are just demanding their birth right, the right to self-determination.

The speakers, on the eve of International women Day, demanded the international Women Rights organizations and Human rights organizations to take cognizance of worsening situation of IIOJK.