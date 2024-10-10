Islam Grants Fundamental Rights To All Irrespective Of Gender: Ayaz
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday said that islam stressed upon the provision of all basic rights to girl child irrespective of gender.
While referring to the profound sayings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who advocated for empowerment of women and declared them as blessings from Almighty Allah, he said that the teachings of Islam urged for the protection and welfare of girl children.
He said the teachings of Islam provide unequivocal rights to women, including the right to inheritance of property and access to education, which underscores their dignity and status in society.
He also highlighted the essential rights and privileges granted to girl children through religion and culture, particularly within Islam.
Ayaz Sadiq expressed these views, in his message, on the eve of the 'International Day of the Girl Child', which will be celebrated with the theme of 'Girls' vision for the future', on October 11 under the auspices of the United Nations.
He urged the nation to treat girls and boys indiscriminately while stating that the women comprise half of the country's population and their empowerment is crucial for socio-economic progress of the country.
He said that girls should be considered as integral for future success because their contributions and vision completes the recipe for sustainable growth and progress.
Ayaz Sadiq reiterated that providing equal opportunities to girls, especially educational opportunities, is vital for the well-being of future generations.
He reaffirmed the importance of inheritance laws and social safety nets designed for women and girls, stating that our society, especially the Muslim Ummah, honors the girl child, providing her with social and financial comforts alongside necessary protection.
“Our culture and religion encourage us to consider every girl child as an integral member of society,” he added.
The Speaker emphasized the provisions of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, stated that every citizen including children are equal before law.
He said that the Constitution of Pakistan, without any gender discrimination, guarantees the right of children to inheritance of property & right to free & compulsory education from the ages of 5 to 16.
Ayaz Sadiq said that the Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Act, 2016 is a testament to the commitment of the Parliament of Pakistan to protect children against forced and early marriages.
He reiterated that the formation of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights in the National Assembly demonstrates the Parliament's commitment to enhancing the well-being and protection of the rights of children in the country.
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KU observes World Mental Health Day12 minutes ago
-
Chinese PM's visit to boost economic prospects: LCCI12 minutes ago
-
Reduction in power tariff, provision of affordable electricity to consumers govt’s top priorities: ..12 minutes ago
-
MRS responded to over 2.6 mln emergencies in 7 years12 minutes ago
-
SC suspends order for re-counting in PB-4512 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates mountaineer Shehroze on summiting all 14 highest peaks22 minutes ago
-
FIA recovers 3 children missing for 7 years22 minutes ago
-
75% challans of 2024 cases submitted in courts: Saba Sattar22 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of three people's killing in Tandlianwala22 minutes ago
-
Empowering youth can transform nation’s fate: Syedaal Khan22 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman confident about facilities at SEO venue22 minutes ago
-
Armed attackers shot killed man32 minutes ago