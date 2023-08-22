Open Menu

Islam Guarantees Protection Of Minorities' Worship Places: Aneeq

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Interim Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed on Tuesday said true followers of Islam could not damage the religious places of minorities as it guarantees the protection of churches, temples and other houses of the non-Muslims

Talking to ptv, he strongly condemned the regrettable incident of Jaranwala and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

To a question about a conference, he said Muslim and non-Muslim scholars are going to gather at a forum next Wednesdayfor the promotion of inter-faith harmony.

Talking to ptv, he strongly condemned the regrettable incident of Jaranwala and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

To a question about a conference, he said Muslim and non-Muslim scholars are going to gather at a forum next Wednesdayfor the promotion of inter-faith harmony.

