UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islam Guarantees Religious Freedom To Minorities: Zulfi Bukhari

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 08:36 PM

Islam guarantees religious freedom to minorities: Zulfi Bukhari

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said it was Islam that allowed minorities to practice their religion freely

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said it was islam that allowed minorities to practice their religion freely.

In a statement issued here Saturday, he lampooned the Jammiat Ulema Islam-Fazal's leadership for being hostile against the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

Zulfi Bukhari said Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was the son of that religious leader who had opposed Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his party, and the very idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-continent.

He said the Maulana's hatred for the Prime Minister was natural as Pakistan and Imran Khan were part and parcel for each other.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah Muslim Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University conducts pre-ent ..

5 minutes ago

AJK President seeks lawyers' vibrant role to proje ..

5 minutes ago

PIPFA graduation ceremony held at CAS Auditorium, ..

5 minutes ago

Ukrainian Cabinet OKs Purchase of 20 Patrol Ships ..

5 minutes ago

Over 60 Detained in Yellow Vest Protests in French ..

32 minutes ago

UN Aware of Lebanese Gov't Plans to Nominate Safad ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.