Islam guarantees religious freedom to minorities: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said it was islam that allowed minorities to practice their religion freely.

In a statement issued here Saturday, he lampooned the Jammiat Ulema Islam-Fazal's leadership for being hostile against the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

Zulfi Bukhari said Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was the son of that religious leader who had opposed Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his party, and the very idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-continent.

He said the Maulana's hatred for the Prime Minister was natural as Pakistan and Imran Khan were part and parcel for each other.