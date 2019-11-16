Islam Guarantees Religious Freedom To Minorities: Zulfi Bukhari
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 08:36 PM
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said it was Islam that allowed minorities to practice their religion freely
In a statement issued here Saturday, he lampooned the Jammiat Ulema Islam-Fazal's leadership for being hostile against the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.
Zulfi Bukhari said Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was the son of that religious leader who had opposed Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his party, and the very idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-continent.
He said the Maulana's hatred for the Prime Minister was natural as Pakistan and Imran Khan were part and parcel for each other.