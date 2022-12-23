Islam guarantees right to education for all: Mufti Pupalzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Islamic cleric and Khatib of mosque Qasim Ali Khan, Mufti Shahabuddin Pupalzai has said that forbidding women from acquiring education on the pretext of 'veil' was against the teachings of islam and the Holy Quran.

In a statement, he said, "The duty of seeking knowledge and learning is obligatory for every Muslim (man and woman) in Islam as the religion guarantees the right to education for all, without gender discrimination." Mufti Pupalzai said,"The philosophy and thought of banning women from leaving the house may be a tradition and custom of a region, but it has nothing to do with Islam.

" "Islam has not established any distinction between the two genders for obligatory knowledge", he added.

"Acquisition of knowledge is an obligatory duty and this has been clearly supported by the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

"There is consensus among all schools of thought in Islam that the denial of an obligatory duty is disbelief.

"Anyone who thinks female education is forbidden, is actually denying a religious obligation which is a great sin", Pupalzai said.