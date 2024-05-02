Islam guarantees rights of minorities: Abdul Khabeer Azad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee/Chairman Interfaith Council for Peace and Harmony Pakistan Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad has said that Islam is a religion of peace and it provides guarantee for the protection of rights of minorities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee/Chairman Interfaith Council for Peace and Harmony Pakistan Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad has said that islam is a religion of peace and it provides guarantee for the protection of rights of minorities.

Addressing the “Interfaith Peace and Harmony Conference” and talking to media persons at a local hotel here on Thursday, he said that he said that the Muslims respects all divine books but now this message should be spread from all worship places to promote interfaith harmony and peace for greater national interest.

He said that Pakistan is our motherland which severely needs the steps to eliminate terrorism, extremism and sectarianism.

He urged the religious scholars to play their dynamic role for bringing unity among all ranks of the nation in addition to promoting love and respect for our armed forces and security agencies.

He said that some elements were abusing social media and wanted to promote anarchy in the country but their nefarious designs would be foiled by creating awareness among the masses.

In the past, the anti-Pakistan elements also used such tactics but our brave armed forces foiled all such conspiracies, he said and added that the learned scholars prepared an edict against extremism and sectarianism in the light of Islamic teachings and more than 10,000 Muftis and religious scholars of all schools of thoughts put their signatures to verify its authenticity.

Maulana also strongly condemned Israeli barbarism in Gaza Palestine and urged the international champions of human rights to play their active role for resolving this burning issue on war-footing.

Maulana Zahid Mehmood Qasmi Chairman Markaziii Ulema Council Bishop Andreas Rehmat Bishop of Faisalabad, Maulana Zia Madani, Sardar Gurmeet Singh, Maulana Yaseen Zafar, Maulana Amjad Secretary General PMLN Ulema Wing Punjab, Maulana Riaz Kharl, Allama Syed Zakir Hussain Naqvi, Mufti Muhammad Zakariya, Mufti Fateh Muhammad Rashidi and others were also present in the conference.