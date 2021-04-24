Islam guarantees rights of women: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Affairs Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday said that islam guarantees and protects the rights of women.

He said there was no space for forced conversions and marriages in Islam, adding that Islam ensured the share of women in inheritance and their right to education.

Addressing the Jumma congregation at Grand Jamia Mosque Bahria Town, he said, "Islam is the only religion which not only endorses women empowerment but also set principles for moral and educational basis." Education was the fundamental right of women towards the state and society, adding that Islam has safeguarded women by giving them the right of ownership in inheritance.

"Honour and respect that Islam guarantees for women is exemplary", he maintained.

Vice Chairman Maulana Abdul Kareem Nadeem (R.

Y Khan), Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq (Lahore), Maulana Azad Zakaria from Karachi, Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahirul Hassan from Faisalabad, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasimi, Maulana Hanif Usmani, Maulana Asghar Khosa from D. G Khan, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan from Rawalpindi, Maulana Abu Bakar Sabiri, Maulana Anwaarul Haq Mujahid, Shabbir Yousaf Gujjar, Maulana Abdul Malik Asif from Multan, Hafiz Talha Farooqi from Vehari, Maulana Zubair Khatana from Gujranwala, Maulana Aqeel Zubairi, Qari Azizur Rehman and Maulana Atif Iqbal from Kamalia also addressed on the occasion.

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that SOPs pertaining to coronavirus were effectively being implemented in mosques.

He also urged the people to observe Corona SOPs in order to control this pandemic.