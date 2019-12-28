Islam has no contradictions with science: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Saturday said Islam, the religion of nature, has no contradictions with science as over 1,000 verses of the holy Quran exhorts its readers to study nature, acquiring knowledge and think about Signs of God in the universe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Saturday said Islam, the religion of nature, has no contradictions with science as over 1,000 verses of the holy Quran exhorts its readers to study nature, acquiring knowledge and think about Signs of God in the universe.

Addressing at the 10th International Conference titled "Collaboration between Science and Faith," organized by Medics International in connection with its Silver Jubilee celebrations, the Minister said islam has no contradictions with science and the contradictions, if any were due to ignorance from the teachings of Quran.

Science confirms the veracity of the teachings of Islam and Quran. It was difficult to confirm the teachings of Islam from science.

He said promoting knowledge friendly society was essential but alas importance of knowledge, teachers were missing from the entire Muslim Ummah.

Science could be a source of winning Almighty's blessings and nearness as knowledgable people fear from Almighty more as comparing to the ignorant one.