'Islam Is A Complete Code Of Life'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

'Islam is a complete code of life'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Maulana Ibadullah, local head of Tableeghi Jamat, on Wednesday visited the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

On this occasion, he said: "islam is a complete code of life and we must follow its teachings to get success in this world and the hereafter.

" Mian Muhammad Adrees, the former president FCCI, in his brief address said: "We must follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazart Muhammad (PBUH) to earn blessings of Allah, The Almighty.

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javedwas also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

