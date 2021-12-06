UrduPoint.com

Islam Is A Religion Of Peace: Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that islam is a religion of peace and there is no room for evils like terrorism, sectarianism and fanaticism in it.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM termed the lynching of a foreigner a tragic incident.

He said that no one was allowed to take the law into his hands and added that the culprits of the Sialkot incident had badly damaged the national image.

Culprits would be given exemplary punishment, he maintained.

