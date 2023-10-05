Islam is religion of peace: VC

Vice Chancellor (VC), Arore University Sukkur Engr Zahid Hussain Khand has said Islam is a religion of peace and Allah dislikes Shirk and clashes which can be avoided by following the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)

Addressing a ceremony here Thursday, he said that we must form a society on the basis justice, which must be irrespective of any kind of biases and differences. The VC said that the biggest problem of the world was to establish peace in the world and the problem could be solved by preaching the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Other speakers said that the life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was the best example for us and it was the responsibility of parents and teachers to transfer our love with Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to the next generation.

They said that Islamic literature was being removed from curriculum books under a conspiracy and the West was making progress by following some of the principles of Islam adding that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was the blessing for the universe.

Senior faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.