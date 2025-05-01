Open Menu

Islam Only Religion To Protect Rights Of Workers: Sardar Ghulam

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Provincial Adviser to CM for Labor and Manpower Sardar Baba Ghulam Rasool Umrani on Thursday said islam is the only religion that protects the rights of workers.

In his massage issued here on International Labour Day, the labour of workers and farmers plays an important role in the development and progress of the world.

He said that the government of Balochistan is taking practical steps for the welfare of the workers according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

He said that the welfare of workers and their children is an important goal of our government, the first time in the history of Balochistan, the children of workers are studying in the country's higher educational institutions.

Providing employment, health, education and social security to the children of workers is the top priority of the government, he said and added that Balochistan and Pakistan are progressing due to the day and night hard work of the workers.

He said that today, we paid tribute to the workers of the country for their unwavering services.

