Islam preaches tolerance, peace and equality: Farrukh Habib

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that islam is a religion of universalism, tolerance, peace and reconciliation.

Addressing an International "Ya Rasool Allah Conference" at Eid Gah, Rawalpindi, he said that Islam preaches peace, religious tolerance and equality and to educate the people according to the teachings of Islam.

Farrukh said the message of the last Holy Prophet (PBUH) is based on strong social justice and equality.

"The Holy Prophet (PBUH) gave voice to the weak besides giving them recognition in the society" he added.

The Minister said that four Muslims were martyred in Canada unfortunately, adding the face of real Islam was not truly characterized in the west.

"We shall carry forward the Prime Minister Imran Khan's commitment and vision in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon Him) and on the principles of Riasat-e-Madina" he said.

Farrukh said that the Prime Minister advocates the case of Islam at the UN forum while no one would be allowed to disrespect the one and a half billion population of the Muslim world.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Special Assistant to Prime Minister's for the middle East, Allama Tahir Ashrafi also attended the conference in the chair of the Custodian of Eidgah Peer Naqeeb U Rehman.