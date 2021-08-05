Islam protects rights of every citizen: says DC Khairpur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Tariq Hussain Chandio on Thursday has said that Islam is a religion of peace and it protects rights of every citizen regardless of his religious beliefs

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Tariq Hussain Chandio on Thursday has said that islam is a religion of peace and it protects rights of every citizen regardless of his religious beliefs.

Talking to a delegation of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on led by its Chief Coordination Officer, Nosheen Khan at his office, the Deputy Commissioner said that ensuring human rights is the symbol of civilized societies as failure in the enforcement of human rights results in the disintegration of human societies.

He pointed out that all the citizens enjoy equal rights in the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan adding that state is responsible for protecting the fundamental rights of all the human beings.