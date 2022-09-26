Islam protects rights of society: IIUI Rector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Rector, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Professor Dr. Muhammad Masoom Yasinzai on Monday said Islamic principles protected rights of each segment in a society/ He said this during the concluding ceremony of a one day International Conference on "Social Protection; Practices, Experiences and Way Forward".

The conference was jointly hosted by the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences, FSS, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Social Protection Resource Center (SPRC) with the support of UNICEF here at Allama Iqbal Auditorium of the university.

Focusing on the theme of the conference "Universal & Life-Course Social Protection as Way Forward" Dr. Masoom Yasinzai highlighted the scope of social protection in the third world countries and urged to adopt the golden principles of islam.

He also referred to the pain and misery of people facing flood in Pakistan.

He congratulated Chairman, Sociology Department, Dr. Akhlaq Ahmad Social Protection Resource Center (SPRC) Islamabad for organizing this international conference and also thanked UNICEF, Pakistan for supporting the event.

Earlier, the inaugural session was presided over by Professor Dr. Ayaz Afsar, Vice President (Academics), IIUI, who appreciated the efforts by the department of sociology and organizing team.

He emphasized the importance of social Protection and its role in Pakistan in particular. Dr. Ayaz also stressed that this conference was need of the hour and it was the time for academia and practitioners to sit together and work jointly to overcome the challenges of the era.

Dr. Ayaz also shared that purpose of the conference was to encourage informal discussion and debate and termed it an opportunity to develop a network to share knowledge and experiences with others.

He looked forward to continuing beyond this conference, the very stimulating and instructive exchange of ideas which would take place in the conference and trusts that all participants of the conference would take home inspiration on how to foster these ideas.

Professor Dr. Zafar Iqbal Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, FSS, IIUI, Dr. Razia Safdar, Executive Director, SPRC, Dr.Sadfar Sohail, Ex-Cabinet Secretary and Dean National Institute for Public Policy, Lahore, Muhammad Arshad, Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Prime Minister's, Sehat Suhulat Program, Dr. Shehzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor, Health Services academy, Islamabad were the panelists technical session on "Exploring the key areas of Social Protection" and "Moving towards inclusive and life-course social protection by following right based approach" of the one day conference.