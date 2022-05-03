UrduPoint.com

Islam Religion Of Peace, Tolerance & Harmony:Wassan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 04:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party, senior leader, Manzoor Wassan Tuesday said islam is a religion of peace, tolerance and harmony and has nothing to do with terrorism.

He said: "We are peace loving nation, like other nations of the world, having no link with extremism and terrorism. We want to move along with the world, we believe in love and humanity." He also called upon ulema belonging to different schools of thought to play their active role for promotion of inter-faith harmony.

He expressed these views while talking to ulema and Khateebs at his residence on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitir, he asked them to preach inter-faith harmony, brotherhood and unity among Muslims in their sermons.

Manzoor Wassan said the country was facing various challenges but goals could be achieved through determination and commitment.

He said the mother is a unique gift by Allah Almighty to human-beings and true reflection of love on earth.

He urged people to follow the teachings of Sufia to get success in the world and on the judgment day.

He also urged people to show unity and shun differences as it will help country to progress.

