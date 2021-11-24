Islam spread in subcontinent through Sufi saints' message of love, peace: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday the impression that islam spread in the subcontinent by the power of sword was incorrect as it spread through the Sufi saints' message of love for humanity.

Addressing the International Interfaith Peace Conference here, he said that teachings of the Sufi saints had two points one was oneness of Allah Almighty and the other was love for humanity.

He said that Sufi saints including Data Ganj Bakhsh, Baba Farid, Bahauddin Zakria and saints from Multan played central role in conversation of non-Muslims to Islam in the region.

He said that Hazrat Muhammad ( SAW) is called Rehmatul Lil Aalmeen, not Muslimeen only.

He said that it was unfortunate that politics in the name of Islam has distorted its image in the eye of the world.

He said that the word Islam means submission to the will of Allah, how could a true Muslim indulge in extremist activities which was against the teachings of Islam.

He said it was the duty of all Muslims to reject extremism in the name of religion.

Fawad said that the Holy Prophet ( SAW) was embodiment of mercy for entire humanity but some elements were trying to get personal benefits in the name of religion. There could be no greater injustice than using the name of the Holy Prophet for petty personal interests, he remarked.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the true lover of the Holy Prophet ( SAW) and raised the issue of Islamophobia at the United Nations and many other international forums.

He said Islam taught peace and interfaith harmony to its followers which was essential for peaceful coexistence for the people of various faiths in the world.

He said that religious scholars should play a proactive role in this regard, it was the responsibility of the government to take up external factors.