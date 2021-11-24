UrduPoint.com

Islam Spread In Subcontinent Through Sufi Saints' Message Of Love, Peace: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 03:54 PM

Islam spread in subcontinent through Sufi saints' message of love, peace: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday the impression that Islam spread in the subcontinent by the power of sword was incorrect as it spread through the Sufi saints' message of love for humanity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday the impression that islam spread in the subcontinent by the power of sword was incorrect as it spread through the Sufi saints' message of love for humanity.

Addressing the International Interfaith Peace Conference here, he said that teachings of the Sufi saints had two points one was oneness of Allah Almighty and the other was love for humanity.

He said that Sufi saints including Data Ganj Bakhsh, Baba Farid, Bahauddin Zakria and saints from Multan played central role in conversation of non-Muslims to Islam in the region.

He said that Hazrat Muhammad ( SAW) is called Rehmatul Lil Aalmeen, not Muslimeen only.

He said that it was unfortunate that politics in the name of Islam has distorted its image in the eye of the world.

He said that the word Islam means submission to the will of Allah, how could a true Muslim indulge in extremist activities which was against the teachings of Islam.

He said it was the duty of all Muslims to reject extremism in the name of religion.

Fawad said that the Holy Prophet ( SAW) was embodiment of mercy for entire humanity but some elements were trying to get personal benefits in the name of religion. There could be no greater injustice than using the name of the Holy Prophet for petty personal interests, he remarked.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the true lover of the Holy Prophet ( SAW) and raised the issue of Islamophobia at the United Nations and many other international forums.

He said Islam taught peace and interfaith harmony to its followers which was essential for peaceful coexistence for the people of various faiths in the world.

He said that religious scholars should play a proactive role in this regard, it was the responsibility of the government to take up external factors.

Related Topics

Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Muslim All From Government Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited Love

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says ex-CJP’s leaked audio is a cha ..

Maryam Nawaz says ex-CJP’s leaked audio is a charge sheet against him

4 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima&#039;s efforts in supporting active ..

Sheikha Fatima&#039;s efforts in supporting active participation of women in pea ..

10 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan’s Punjab launches two ..

Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan’s Punjab launches two new initiatives to promote inv ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt to execute Rs120 bln in Ehsaas Rashan program ..

Govt to execute Rs120 bln in Ehsaas Rashan program, says Sania Nishtar

14 minutes ago
 Indian troops forcing people to stay outdoors in f ..

Indian troops forcing people to stay outdoors in freezing cold: APHC

1 minute ago
 School teacher killed over property dispute

School teacher killed over property dispute

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.