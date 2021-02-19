Islam stresses peaceful coexistence, social justice, equality: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Islam stressed peaceful coexistence, social justice and equality as the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) had given the message of ensuring justice with everyone

In his message on World day of social justice to be observed on February 20 (Saturday), the CM regretted the oppressed Kashmiris were facing the worst conditions due to socio-economic injustices perpetrated by the Indian government in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

India had made the lives of the Kashmiris miserable and it was the worst example of social injustice that Kashmiris were continuously deprived of even the basic facilities of life, he deplored.

The societies lacking social justice and equality fade away, the CM observed and said the PTI government was the torch-bearer of social justice as a society based on justice and equality was imperative for composite development, he continued. Similarly, the government had prioritised ensuring justice for establishing a better society and a composite policy was being followed by the government in this regard, he added. The purpose of celebrating this day was to highlight the importance of social justice, concluded the CM.