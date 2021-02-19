UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islam Stresses Peaceful Coexistence, Social Justice, Equality: CM

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 09:32 PM

Islam stresses peaceful coexistence, social justice, equality: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Islam stressed peaceful coexistence, social justice and equality as the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) had given the message of ensuring justice with everyone

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that islam stressed peaceful coexistence, social justice and equality as the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) had given the message of ensuring justice with everyone.

In his message on World day of social justice to be observed on February 20 (Saturday), the CM regretted the oppressed Kashmiris were facing the worst conditions due to socio-economic injustices perpetrated by the Indian government in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

India had made the lives of the Kashmiris miserable and it was the worst example of social injustice that Kashmiris were continuously deprived of even the basic facilities of life, he deplored.

The societies lacking social justice and equality fade away, the CM observed and said the PTI government was the torch-bearer of social justice as a society based on justice and equality was imperative for composite development, he continued. Similarly, the government had prioritised ensuring justice for establishing a better society and a composite policy was being followed by the government in this regard, he added. The purpose of celebrating this day was to highlight the importance of social justice, concluded the CM.

Related Topics

India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister World Punjab Jammu February Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Paris Mayor Reluctant About Possible Macron-Le Pen ..

4 minutes ago

Merkel Reaffirms Committment to Actively Work to P ..

4 minutes ago

Funny old world: The week's offbeat news

4 minutes ago

Opposition does not want transparency in Senate po ..

8 minutes ago

Faivre bags 'unreal' gold in world giant slalom as ..

8 minutes ago

Multilateralism 'boosted' by change in US govt: Me ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.