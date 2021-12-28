Islam teaches inter-faith harmony, love, peace: Bishop Ernest Jacob

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Islam teaches inter-faith harmony, love and peace and same are the teachings of Jesus Christ, said Rt. Revd. Ernest Jacob, Bishop of Anglican Orthodox Church of Pakistan.

While addressing a Christmas get-together arranged by Pakistan Christian Association of USA in collaboration with Peshawar Press Club here at its premises on Tuesday, he stressed upon the need to disseminate message of affection, unity and peace not only in Pakistan but also to rest of the world.

He led special prayers for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan and the entire world.

He said inter-faith harmony, cooperation and care for each other is key to ensure unity in our ranks for the progress of the country.

Human rights activist Dr. Khalid Pervaiz Sulehri, underlined the need to follow the saying of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to treat minorities equally as they were the true Pakistanis.

Among others, head of Christian Students Fellowship, Augustine Jacob, also wished Christmas to Christian community.

He also highlighted the historical significance of the relationship between Muslims and Christians and said the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had taught tolerance and love towards minorities.

He said islam never supported violence and oppression and taught peace and tolerance.

He said main reason for Islamophobia spreading in the world at present is that the basic teachings of Islam had not been understood.

To curb the negative propaganda against Islam, it was necessary to promote inter-religious harmony in the society and provide a better environment for the minority community, he added.

Leading Hindu community leader Haroon Sarab Diyal also lauded the role of James Cyprian who held such events during his visits to Pakistan.

Prominent leader of the Hindu Community, Haroon Sarab Diyal said Pakistanis had given matchless sacrifices in the war against terror and millions of people had lost their lives.

He said officials of security forces fought with bravery on the frontline to ensure peace in the region.

Leader of Christian Students Fellowship Augustine Jacob appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to ensure provision of compensation to the victims of the bomb blast of All Saints Church at the earliest.

Earnest Nehal, Pastor Shakeel, Safeerullah Khan also addressed the largely-attended gathering.

A Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was also held wherein all the guests took part. Speakers from different walks of life congratulated the Christian community on Christmas.

Earlier, James Cyprian in his welcome address thanked Peshawar Press Club, Muslim, Hindu, Sikhs and Christian community members for their participation, adding, friendship between Muslim and minorities in Pakistan is everlasting.