UrduPoint.com

Islam Teaches, Kindness: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:34 PM

Islam teaches, kindness: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Islam teaches kindness and tolerance to its followers to promote a humane society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that islam teaches kindness and tolerance to its followers to promote a humane society.

In his message on the International Day for Tolerance, he said intolerance was increasing in society due to various factors. Today, civilisation is yearning for norms of brotherhood and tolerant attitude, he said adding that intolerance increases the tendency of extremism.

Promoting tolerance and humanity to curb extremism was the need of the hour, he said.

Negative attitude leads to destruction of not only families but also societies, he added.

To curb intolerant attitudes in society, one would have to adopt positive thinking, adopt best practices and tolerance towards each other. By promoting tolerant attitudes, the depravity of society could be reformed, he added. Every section of society should play its role in fostering the societal trends of tolerance and forbearance. Today, we reaffirm commitment to play a positive role in promoting empathy and understanding, the CM added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Libyan Election Watchdog Rejects Gaddafi's Son's B ..

Libyan Election Watchdog Rejects Gaddafi's Son's Bid to Take Part in Presidentia ..

4 minutes ago
 Joint session of parliament on Nov 17

Joint session of parliament on Nov 17

4 minutes ago
 US journalist 'pardoned' before being deported fro ..

US journalist 'pardoned' before being deported from Myanmar: junta

4 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 organizes fire prevention workshop

Rescue 1122 organizes fire prevention workshop

6 minutes ago
 National camping festival held at Islamia Universi ..

National camping festival held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves budget for Al Qasimia Unive ..

Sharjah Ruler approves budget for Al Qasimia University

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.