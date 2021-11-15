Islam teaches, kindness: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Islam teaches kindness and tolerance to its followers to promote a humane society

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that islam teaches kindness and tolerance to its followers to promote a humane society.

In his message on the International Day for Tolerance, he said intolerance was increasing in society due to various factors. Today, civilisation is yearning for norms of brotherhood and tolerant attitude, he said adding that intolerance increases the tendency of extremism.

Promoting tolerance and humanity to curb extremism was the need of the hour, he said.

Negative attitude leads to destruction of not only families but also societies, he added.

To curb intolerant attitudes in society, one would have to adopt positive thinking, adopt best practices and tolerance towards each other. By promoting tolerant attitudes, the depravity of society could be reformed, he added. Every section of society should play its role in fostering the societal trends of tolerance and forbearance. Today, we reaffirm commitment to play a positive role in promoting empathy and understanding, the CM added.