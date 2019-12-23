Islam teaches love for other religions' followers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) ::islam is a religion of peace which teaches love and affection for the followers of other religions.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Shafiqul Hassan, says a press release issued here on Monday.

He said that FESCO had completed all necessary arrangements in connection with Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day and constituted a special teams for ensuring uninterrupted power supply to citizens.

He further said that Central Control room and all emergency centers would be opened round the clock.

Shafiqul Hassan said that FESCO had made payment of all dues, salaries and pension to the Christian community before Christmas day.

He directed the FESCO staff to ensure smooth power supply to all churches and prayers centers in FESCO jurisdiction.

Earlier, Regional Chairman Hydro Electric Workers Union Sarfraz Hundal congratulated the Christian community and hoped that they would continue their efforts for the progress of Pakistan.

He said that all minorities had equal rights in Pakistan and they should play their active role in the development of the country.