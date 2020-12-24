UrduPoint.com
Islam Teaches Love, Harmony: Farrukh Habib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:22 PM

Islam teaches love, harmony: Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said that Islam is a religion of peace which teaches love and harmony for the followers of other religions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said that islam is a religion of peace which teaches love and harmony for the followers of other religions.

In a statement issued here Thursday, he congratulated the Christian community and hoped that they would continue their efforts for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said that all minorities had equal rights in Pakistan and they should play their active role in the development of the country. He said that all minorities were enjoying complete religious independence in the constitution of Pakistan, adding that all minorities including Christians were living freely according to their religions.

He said that members of all minorities living in Pakistan would have to play their effective role in the national and economic development as a true Pakistani.

In reference to Quaid Day, Farrukh Habib said that Qauid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had a dynamic and vibrant personality and Pakistan came into being after great struggle under his wise leadership within a short span of time.

He said that the best way to pay tributes to the founder of Pakistan was to follow his golden principles for the durable development and prosperity of Pakistan.

