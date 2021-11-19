Islam teaches not to tease anyone: Maulana Imran Attari

UrduPoint.com

Known scholar and Nigraan Majlis-i-Shura Dawat-i- Islami (DI),Maulana Imran Attari, Friday said that Islam teaches us not to tease anyone and abide by the high standard of moral values taught by our religion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Known scholar and Nigraan Majlis-i-Shura Dawat-i- Islami (DI),Maulana Imran Attari, Friday said that islam teaches us not to tease anyone and abide by the high standard of moral values taught by our religion.

Speaking at a seminar titled " Islam and Our Social Responsibilities" at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), he advised Muslims to follow the Sunnah of Last Messenger of Allah in true letter and spirit for success in this world and hereafter.

He advised that each one of us has to lead life by adopting Islamic teachings.

Blaming and accusing others is a big sin, Attari said adding that educational institutions administrations should ponder over absence of nurturing for which we should teach Hazrat Muhammad (SAW)Life and teachings to our students.

He suggested one minute bayan on his teachings after culmination of each class in the educational institutions.

"Allah loves forgiveness and pardons man forever if one asks for it for seconds." Attrai maintained.

He advised students to discharge their duties as human beings by following teachings of Islam.

Pro VC, Dr Aleem Khan, Dean Agriculture, Dr Hakumat Ali, Shahid Attari and others also spoke.

A large number of students and faculty attended the seminar.

