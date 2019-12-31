UrduPoint.com
Islamaabd Police Finalized Security Plan For News Year's Eve

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:51 PM

Islamaabd Police finalized security plan for News Year's eve

The Islamabad Traffic Police has made an elaborate security plan for New Year's Eve in the capital, deploying 400 personnel to maintain order

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) The Islamabad Traffic Police has made an elaborate security plan for New Year's Eve in the capital, deploying 400 personnel to maintain order.Islamabad Inspector General of Police Mohammad Aamir Zulfiqar issued directives for the deployment of police contingents in key places, shopping centres and markets.

He added that people should behave and avoid any irresponsible activities.Following the IGP's directives, all police officials will ensure deployment in their respective areas, a statement issued by the department reads.

Police commandos will be deployed in some areas while frequent police patrols will be carried out, it added./ The city police chief added that traffic police will coordinate with the police to maintain law and order and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

