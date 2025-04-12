Islamabad, adjoining cities shaken by 5.5-magnitude quake

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and nearby regions on Saturday afternoon, shaking buildings and causing alarm.

According to the initial reports, a 5.

5 earthquake jolted several areas of Peshawar city, Islamabad and caused panic among residents who swiftly exited their homes and offices for safety, ptv news channel reported.

According to the National Seismological Centre, tremors were felt in Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Sangla Hill, Haripur, Abbottabad, Attock, Swat, Malakand, Chakwal and other cities of the both provinces.

The epicenter was located 60 km northwest of Rawalpindi while it occurred at a depth of 12 kilometers.

There are no immediate reports of any damages in the earthquake.