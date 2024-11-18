Islamabad Admin Bans Public Gatherings For 2 Months
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 08:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday imposed a two-month ban on all public gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies and demonstrations.
According to the notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Usman Ashraf the ban was imposed due to law and order, citing concerns about potential unlawful assemblies, disruption of public order and the current security environment.
The order specifically mentions concerns about planned religious and sectarian processions and demonstrations.
The ban prohibits gatherings in all public places within Islamabad's revenue limits, encompassing the area defined as the Red Zone which includes key government buildings, diplomatic missions and other sensitive locations.
The order states that even after the two-month period expires, any ongoing investigations, legal proceedings or penalties related to violations of the ban will continue.
