Islamabad admin crackdown against professional beggars, 32 arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) In a major crackdown against professional beggars, teams of the Civil Defense arrested 32 beggars from different areas of Islamabad on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed and the Assistant Director of Civil Defense.

The professional beggars were arrested and transferred to the police station, while the minor children were sent to the Edhi Center.

The operation against beggars was going on under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners on a daily basis.

The crackdown was a welcome step by the authorities, as professional beggars have become a nuisance in the city.

They often harass people and make them feel uncomfortable. It is hoped that the operation will continue and more professional beggars will be arrested.