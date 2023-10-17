Open Menu

Islamabad Admin Crackdown Against Professional Beggars, 32 Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Islamabad admin crackdown against professional beggars, 32 arrested

In a major crackdown against professional beggars, teams of the Civil Defense arrested 32 beggars from different areas of Islamabad on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) In a major crackdown against professional beggars, teams of the Civil Defense arrested 32 beggars from different areas of Islamabad on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed and the Assistant Director of Civil Defense.

The professional beggars were arrested and transferred to the police station, while the minor children were sent to the Edhi Center.

The operation against beggars was going on under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners on a daily basis.

The crackdown was a welcome step by the authorities, as professional beggars have become a nuisance in the city.

They often harass people and make them feel uncomfortable. It is hoped that the operation will continue and more professional beggars will be arrested.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Station From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah and Crown ..

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah and Crown Princes of Fujairah and Ajman

17 minutes ago
 Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket Worl ..

Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket World Cup

5 seconds ago
 AJK President for more vibrant role of overseas Ka ..

AJK President for more vibrant role of overseas Kashmiris raising Kashmir issue ..

9 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in GCC Ministerial ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in GCC Ministerial Council’s Extraordinary Ses ..

32 minutes ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

9 minutes ago
 PM congratulates football team for winning first-e ..

PM congratulates football team for winning first-ever World Cup 2026 qualifier

9 minutes ago
Experts for conservation of wildlife

Experts for conservation of wildlife

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy, Fujaira crown prince discuss strat ..

Pakistan envoy, Fujaira crown prince discuss strategic relationship, cooperation

12 minutes ago
 Assistant Commissioner City Cracks Down on Price H ..

Assistant Commissioner City Cracks Down on Price Hikes, Seals Shop and Arrests O ..

6 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to pass on impact of oil prices reduct ..

Punjab govt to pass on impact of oil prices reduction to lower strata: CM Naqvi

6 minutes ago
 BUITEMS partners with China & NDMA for cutting-edg ..

BUITEMS partners with China & NDMA for cutting-edge Disaster Prevention Research ..

12 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Kazakh PM

Mansour bin Zayed meets Kazakh PM

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan