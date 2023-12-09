Open Menu

Islamabad Admin Cracks Down On Environmental Violators, 8 Kilns Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2023 | 09:58 PM

The fight against environmental pollution and smog intensified in Islamabad as Section 144 was imposed and authorities took decisive action to curtail the issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The fight against environmental pollution and smog intensified in Islamabad as Section 144 was imposed and authorities took decisive action to curtail the issue.

Following Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon's directive, officials are actively tackling violators, including sealing eight kilns found disregarding the environmental regulations, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said while talking to APP on Saturday.

The magistrate Sadar personally inspected various areas, particularly focusing on kilns, to ensure compliance.

The DC emphasized the need for public cooperation, stating, "People have a crucial role to play in protecting our environment from pollution and smog. By working together, we can create a healthier city for everyone."

This strong stance against environmental offenders sends a clear message – Islamabad is serious about tackling pollution and ensuring clean air for its citizens. The full implementation of precautionary orders promises a renewed focus on environmental protection, bringing much-needed relief to the city and its residents.

