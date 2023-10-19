Islamabad admin cracks down on illegal constructions

In a major crackdown on illegal constructions in Islamabad, the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed, and Magistrate Secretariat on Thursday sealed two under-construction buildings in Bahara Kahu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) In a major crackdown on illegal constructions in Islamabad, the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed, and Magistrate Secretariat on Thursday sealed two under-construction buildings in Bahara Kahu.

The operation was carried out under the orders of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, who has also directed the authorities to launch a fogging drive in various areas of the city, including housing societies, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

The Magistrate Secretariat also provided magisterial cover during the operation against illegal constructions.

In addition, the AC Secretariat imposed fines for violations and issued stern warnings to others.

A resident Fahad Maaz said that the crackdown on illegal construction is a commendable move, as it will help to ensure that the city's development is carried out in a planned and sustainable manner. The fogging drive is also timely, as it will help to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases during the monsoon season.

The city administration is urged to continue its efforts to crack down on illegal constructions and other environmental violations. This will help to make the city a more livable and sustainable place for its residents.