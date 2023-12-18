Islamabad admin cracks down on price gouging, encroachers, fuel fraudsters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) In a swift and decisive action, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has unleashed a multi-pronged action on economic malpractices, public nuisances and illegal fuel operations.

Assistant Commissioners, acting on the DC's orders, stormed through the city, tackling price hikes, encroachments and even rogue petrol stations in a whirlwind operation that netted fines, arrests and a sense of renewed hope for law-abiding residents, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said on Sunday.

The campaign against price gouging saw inspectors descend upon 112 locations, wielding the mighty weapon of fines against unscrupulous shopkeepers.

Some six hapless shopkeepers found engaging in the dark art of inflated prices were promptly arrested and shifted to the nearest police station, setting a clear message for others tempted to fleece the public.

The action didn't stop there, encroachers, those urban kudzu vines who strangle public spaces with their unauthorized structures, felt the sharp sting of justice.

The ICT's operations cleared away obstructions, restoring order and reclaiming streets for their rightful owners, pedestrians and legitimate businesses. The spoils of this battle included not only reclaimed space but also seized polythene bags, those environmentally unfriendly scourges, adding insult to injury for the encroachers.

During the crackdown, the most dramatic twist came at the petrol pumps as two such unscrupulous petrol stations were unceremoniously sealed, their illegal operations brought to a screeching halt. The two individuals, suspected of being the masterminds behind this fuel-filching fiasco, were also apprehended and sent to join their accomplices at the police station.

To add to their woes, a hefty fine of Rs 5,000 served as a painful reminder of their crimes.

Amidst the economic and spatial battles, the invisible enemy of dengue was not overlooked. Anti-dengue SOPs were rigorously reviewed.

This coordinated crackdown, a testament to the DC's unwavering commitment to a cleaner, fairer Islamabad, sends a clear message to price gougers, suffocating encroachments, or shady fuel shenanigans, justice is swift and decisive in the capital.

The citizens can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that vigilant eyes are watching, ready to pounce on any attempt to exploit or endanger the city they call home. The action may be ongoing, but with such a spirited start, victory for a better Islamabad seems closer.