Islamabad Admin Denies Fuel Shortage Reports
Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 10:18 PM
Islamabad’s district administration on Tuesday dismissed the reports of fuel shortage in the city due to road closures and called the news regarding it "fabricated and baseless"
A spokesperson for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration said that there is enough stock at petrol stations to meet demand and residents should not be concerned about any disruption in supply.
"The petrol stations in Islamabad are well-stocked, and the reserves are enough to last for at least five to six days," the spokesperson said and added, "There is no truth to claims of an impending fuel crisis."
The district administration further assured that the supply of petroleum products remains stable and the situation is under control.
