Open Menu

Islamabad Admin Launches All-out Anti-dengue Fogging Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Islamabad admin launches all-out anti-dengue fogging drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) In a bid to combat the rising threat of dengue fever, the city's authorities have launched a massive anti-dengue fogging drive in various areas of Islamabad capital territory.

The teams of health workers, led by the Director of Health Services Metropolitan Corporation, are fanning out across the city, spraying insecticide in residential areas, schools, and other public spaces.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has directed that all possible resources be used to control the deadly virus, and that sanitation arrangements be improved in different areas of the city to prevent dengue breeding grounds, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said on Friday.

The fogging has been carried out in Government Schools IMC G-9/1, G-9/2, Lok Virsa Shakarpadian, IMS G-9/4, G-10 Markaz, G-8 Markaz, IMS G-9/2, Judicial academy H-8, IMCBI-III, Public library H-9, Islamabad, including DHS, DHO Office, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates, Health Department teams, MCI, UASIES teams and other institutions.

In recent weeks, the city has also launched a public awareness campaign, urging residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites. The fogging drive is the latest in a series of measures that the city's authorities have taken to combat dengue fever.

The authorities have also stepped up their efforts to clear garbage and stagnant water from public places, which are breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has warned that the city is facing a "serious dengue threat," and has urged residents to cooperate with the authorities' efforts to control the virus.

The anti-dengue fogging drive is expected to continue for several weeks

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Water All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

38 minutes ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

39 minutes ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

5 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

6 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

7 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

8 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan