Islamabad admin launches all-out anti-dengue fogging drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) In a bid to combat the rising threat of dengue fever, the city's authorities have launched a massive anti-dengue fogging drive in various areas of Islamabad capital territory.

The teams of health workers, led by the Director of Health Services Metropolitan Corporation, are fanning out across the city, spraying insecticide in residential areas, schools, and other public spaces.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has directed that all possible resources be used to control the deadly virus, and that sanitation arrangements be improved in different areas of the city to prevent dengue breeding grounds, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said on Friday.

The fogging has been carried out in Government Schools IMC G-9/1, G-9/2, Lok Virsa Shakarpadian, IMS G-9/4, G-10 Markaz, G-8 Markaz, IMS G-9/2, Judicial academy H-8, IMCBI-III, Public library H-9, Islamabad, including DHS, DHO Office, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates, Health Department teams, MCI, UASIES teams and other institutions.

In recent weeks, the city has also launched a public awareness campaign, urging residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites. The fogging drive is the latest in a series of measures that the city's authorities have taken to combat dengue fever.

The authorities have also stepped up their efforts to clear garbage and stagnant water from public places, which are breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has warned that the city is facing a "serious dengue threat," and has urged residents to cooperate with the authorities' efforts to control the virus.

The anti-dengue fogging drive is expected to continue for several weeks