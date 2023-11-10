Open Menu

Islamabad Admin Launches Anti-dengue Fumigation Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Islamabad Admin launches anti-dengue fumigation drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Islamabad is facing a serious dengue threat, with the number of cases rising sharply in recent weeks and in response, the city administration has launched an all-out anti-dengue fumigation drive in various areas.

Fumigation is a process of spraying insecticide into the air to kill mosquitoes. It is an effective way to reduce the mosquito population and prevent the spread of dengue fever.

The fogging drive is being carried out under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon the Director of Health Services Metropolitan Corporation. Health teams are fanning out across the city, spraying insecticide in residential areas, schools, slums, gardens, parks and other public spaces.

The Deputy Commissioner has urged residents to cooperate with the authorities' efforts to control the dengue virus.

He has also advised people to take precautionary measures to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, such as wearing long sleeves and pants, using mosquito repellent, and emptying any stagnant water around their homes.

The anti-dengue fogging drive is part of a larger effort by the city administration to combat dengue fever. Other measures include increasing awareness among the public about dengue fever and its prevention, improving sanitation arrangements in the city, eliminating breeding grounds for mosquitoes, and providing treatment to dengue patients in government hospitals.

The city administration has also appealed to the private sector to cooperate with its efforts to control dengue fever. Various businesses and other organizations have been urged to take measures to prevent mosquito breeding on their premises.

The anti-dengue fogging drive is expected to have a significant impact on the spread of dengue fever in Islamabad. By killing mosquitoes and reducing the mosquito population, the fogging drive will make it less likely that people will be bitten by infected mosquitoes and contract the disease.

The other measures being taken by the city administration are also expected to help reduce the number of dengue cases. By increasing awareness, improving sanitation, and eliminating breeding grounds, the city administration is making it more difficult for mosquitoes to thrive and spread the disease.

The anti-dengue fogging drive is a welcome step by the city administration. It is important to take all necessary measures to control the spread of dengue fever and protect the people of Islamabad from this deadly disease

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Water All From Government

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path t ..

Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path to World Cup semi-finals

59 seconds ago
 Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-h ..

Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-husband

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riy ..

Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riyadh tomorrow: FO

39 minutes ago
 PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in ..

PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza

47 minutes ago
 Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global ..

Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global South Culture, Communication

1 hour ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan op ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against South A ..

3 hours ago
IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money launderin ..

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money laundering, tax enforcement

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

3 hours ago
 PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

4 hours ago
 PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan