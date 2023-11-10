Islamabad Admin launches anti-dengue fumigation drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Islamabad is facing a serious dengue threat, with the number of cases rising sharply in recent weeks and in response, the city administration has launched an all-out anti-dengue fumigation drive in various areas.

Fumigation is a process of spraying insecticide into the air to kill mosquitoes. It is an effective way to reduce the mosquito population and prevent the spread of dengue fever.

The fogging drive is being carried out under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon the Director of Health Services Metropolitan Corporation. Health teams are fanning out across the city, spraying insecticide in residential areas, schools, slums, gardens, parks and other public spaces.

The Deputy Commissioner has urged residents to cooperate with the authorities' efforts to control the dengue virus.

He has also advised people to take precautionary measures to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, such as wearing long sleeves and pants, using mosquito repellent, and emptying any stagnant water around their homes.

The anti-dengue fogging drive is part of a larger effort by the city administration to combat dengue fever. Other measures include increasing awareness among the public about dengue fever and its prevention, improving sanitation arrangements in the city, eliminating breeding grounds for mosquitoes, and providing treatment to dengue patients in government hospitals.

The city administration has also appealed to the private sector to cooperate with its efforts to control dengue fever. Various businesses and other organizations have been urged to take measures to prevent mosquito breeding on their premises.

The anti-dengue fogging drive is expected to have a significant impact on the spread of dengue fever in Islamabad. By killing mosquitoes and reducing the mosquito population, the fogging drive will make it less likely that people will be bitten by infected mosquitoes and contract the disease.

The other measures being taken by the city administration are also expected to help reduce the number of dengue cases. By increasing awareness, improving sanitation, and eliminating breeding grounds, the city administration is making it more difficult for mosquitoes to thrive and spread the disease.

The anti-dengue fogging drive is a welcome step by the city administration. It is important to take all necessary measures to control the spread of dengue fever and protect the people of Islamabad from this deadly disease