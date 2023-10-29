Islamabad admin netted 29 alms seekers in crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) In a crackdown against professional beggars, teams of Civil Defense arrested 29 beggars from different areas in Islamabad on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Sunday.

The operations were carried out under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat and the Assistant Director of Civil Defense.

According to a spokesperson for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the professional beggars were arrested and transferred to the police station, while the rest of the minor children were sent to the Edhi Center.

The spokesperson added that the operation against beggars is going on under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners.

The crackdown against professional beggars is a welcome move, as it will help to make the city a more pleasant and welcoming place for residents.