Open Menu

Islamabad Admin Netted 29 Alms Seekers In Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Islamabad admin netted 29 alms seekers in crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) In a crackdown against professional beggars, teams of Civil Defense arrested 29 beggars from different areas in Islamabad on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Sunday.

The operations were carried out under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat and the Assistant Director of Civil Defense.

According to a spokesperson for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the professional beggars were arrested and transferred to the police station, while the rest of the minor children were sent to the Edhi Center.

The spokesperson added that the operation against beggars is going on under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners.

The crackdown against professional beggars is a welcome move, as it will help to make the city a more pleasant and welcoming place for residents.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Station Sunday From

Recent Stories

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation ..

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation of 5,000 volunteers in &#039; ..

1 hour ago
 Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports histo ..

Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports history in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community eve ..

‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community event in Dubai Festival City

1 hour ago
 2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 Feb ..

2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 February 2024

1 hour ago
 COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VI ..

COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VISITS AIR HEADQUARTERS 

2 hours ago
 PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES KASHMIR BLAC ..

PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK DAY

2 hours ago
PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN UAE OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK ..

PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN UAE OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK DAY

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host 2024 World Cities Culture Summit

Dubai to host 2024 World Cities Culture Summit

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Sharjah Internatio ..

Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Sharjah International Conference on Arabic Langu ..

2 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri unveils ‘COP First’ as UAE tar ..

Mariam Almheiri unveils ‘COP First’ as UAE targets Climate Conscious Caterin ..

2 hours ago
 Hamriyah Freezone Authority, Amazon UAE sign Lease ..

Hamriyah Freezone Authority, Amazon UAE sign Lease Agreement for new logistics c ..

4 hours ago
 UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to ..

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to build Cardiology Hospital in S ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan