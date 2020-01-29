UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Admin Plans Two Major Events To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:08 PM

Islamabad admin plans two major events to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

The federal capital administration has planned two major events in the city to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed across the country on February 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Federal capital administration has planned two major events in the city to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed across the country on February 5.

A Kashmir Bicycle Rally would be held here on Friday January 31 that would commence from Zero Point Interchange at 14:30 hours and would culminate at Faisal Mosque, Deputy Commissioner,Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told APP on Wednesday.

Similarly, Kashmir Marathon was also planned on February 3 (Monday) at 14:30 hours that would start in front of Centaurus Mall and end at Faisal Mosque.

He urged youth and volunteers to ensure their participation in both the events in support of eight million Kashmiris.

"Such events aimed at engaging youth for Kashmir cause besides providing them a healthy activity," DC remarked.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Marathon January February Mosque From Million

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan’s focal person loses Twitter accou ..

7 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

35 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan reiterates support for Palestine with pre ..

38 minutes ago

MCC name squad to tour Pakistan

39 minutes ago

Arrest of Islamabad activists unconstitutional

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.