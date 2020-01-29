Islamabad admin plans two major events to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

The federal capital administration has planned two major events in the city to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed across the country on February 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Federal capital administration has planned two major events in the city to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed across the country on February 5.

A Kashmir Bicycle Rally would be held here on Friday January 31 that would commence from Zero Point Interchange at 14:30 hours and would culminate at Faisal Mosque, Deputy Commissioner,Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told APP on Wednesday.

Similarly, Kashmir Marathon was also planned on February 3 (Monday) at 14:30 hours that would start in front of Centaurus Mall and end at Faisal Mosque.

He urged youth and volunteers to ensure their participation in both the events in support of eight million Kashmiris.

"Such events aimed at engaging youth for Kashmir cause besides providing them a healthy activity," DC remarked.

