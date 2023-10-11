Islamabad admin rounded up 13 beggars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday launched a massive crackdown on professional beggars, arresting 13 people in different areas of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday launched a massive crackdown on professional beggars, arresting 13 people in different areas of the city.

The operations were carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed and assistant director civil defence.

The professional beggars were arrested and transferred to the police station, while the remaining minor children were sent to the Edhi Center.

The ICT administration has been carrying out operations against beggars on a daily basis under the supervision of assistant commissioners.