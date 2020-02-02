UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Admin Started Collecting Extortion In The Name Of Langar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 10:24 PM

Islamabad Admin started collecting extortion in the name of Langar

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) It has been revealed that Islamabad Administration collecting extortion in the name of Langar Khanas from local traders.Reliable sources informed Online that no accounts has been opened up till now to cater the demands of Langar Khanas, announced by the Imran Khan government.

According to an estimate, up till now Islamabad Administration has collected Rs200m for langar Khanas from different traders and housing society owners in Islamabad.Prime Minister Imran Khan started langar khanas with the assistance of Selani Foundation, but now the Islamabad Administration knocked the doors of traders to run the expanses of these lagnar khanas established to feed poor ones.

