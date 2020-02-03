Islamabad Admin started collecting extortion in the name of Langar Khanas

(@imziishan)

It has been revealed that Islamabad Administration collecting extortion in the name of Langar Khanas from local traders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) It has been revealed that Islamabad Administration collecting extortion in the name of Langar Khanas from local traders.Reliable sources informed Online that no accounts has been opened up till now to cater the demands of Langar Khanas, announced by the Imran Khan government.According to an estimate, up till now Islamabad Administration has collected Rs200m for langar Khanas from different traders and housing society owners in Islamabad.Prime Minister Imran Khan started langar khanas with the assistance of Selani Foundation, but now the Islamabad Administration knocked the doors of traders to run the expanses of these lagnar khanas established to feed poor ones.

Also revealed through sources that to meet the expenditure of Langar, every Tehsildar is given a target of depositing 2 lacs and land revenue officers 1 lac.In this regard when contacted with Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Amir Ahmad Ali, he told Online that the Langar Khana responsibility was given to Selani Foundation, and some international donors.He further told that an independent board is also under consideration to run the Langar Khanas, in which there is no role of Islamabad Administration.With the consensus of this board an account would be opened for Langar Khanas, which is monitored by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.