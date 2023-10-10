Islamabad Admin takes action against encroachments, gegging and illegal petrol and LPG agencies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) In a massive crackdown on encroachments and illegal constructions in Islamabad, the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed and the Magistrate Secretariat, along with the CDA team, conducted an operation in various areas of the Secretariat subdivision.

A number of illegal structures were demolished, materials seized and unauthorized buildings/plazas sealed, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said on Tuesday.

The Assistant Commissioner's Secretariat also launched an operation against beggars, with Civil Defense volunteers arresting many professional beggars.

Moreover, two illegal petrol and one illegal LPG agency were also sealed and the manager was arrested.

In addition, fogging and fumigation is being carried out in various areas of Islamabad, including housing societies, under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.

The crackdown on illegal activities is an appreciable move, and the authorities must continue to take such steps to make Islamabad a cleaner and safer city.