Islamabad Admin Takes Strong Action Against Overcharging
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The District Administration Islamabad on Thursday launched a crackdown on businesses overcharging customers, arresting 19 people in a single day.
According to a press release, in a series of inspections, Assistant Commissioners have been deployed across various sectors to enforce compliance with government price lists.
In the F10 sector, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar took action at a local center, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals.
Meanwhile, the Industrial Area's Assistant Commissioner conducted an operation in G9 sector, leading to four arrests and a fine of 15,000 rupees for violations.
Additionally, the City Assistant Commissioner arrested five people in Sector F5 for charging excessively high prices.
The AC Saddar also inspected superstores and took action against one establishment, leading to the arrest of two individuals in a tandoor cell.
To ensure ongoing enforcement, the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has directed all Assistant Commissioners to perform daily inspections and take action against overselling practices.
Recent Stories
TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Govt opening schools in remote areas: Khawaja Asif5 minutes ago
-
Islamabad admin takes strong action against overcharging5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt sets bounties on 130 fugitives5 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices on acquittal petitions of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi5 minutes ago
-
Flora festival preparations reviewed5 minutes ago
-
DPO holds an open court6 minutes ago
-
815 beggars arrested during current month15 minutes ago
-
Six drug peddlers rounded up with 17 kg charras15 minutes ago
-
KP CM takes important decisions about food safety15 minutes ago
-
Right to information corner stone of good governance: ACS15 minutes ago
-
SACM visits Gulshan-e-Ravi College, review facilities15 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 138 kg drugs in 7 operations15 minutes ago