Islamabad admin takes strong action against overcharging

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The District Administration Islamabad on Thursday launched a crackdown on businesses overcharging customers, arresting 19 people in a single day.

According to a press release, in a series of inspections, Assistant Commissioners have been deployed across various sectors to enforce compliance with government price lists.

In the F10 sector, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar took action at a local center, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Area's Assistant Commissioner conducted an operation in G9 sector, leading to four arrests and a fine of 15,000 rupees for violations.

Additionally, the City Assistant Commissioner arrested five people in Sector F5 for charging excessively high prices.

The AC Saddar also inspected superstores and took action against one establishment, leading to the arrest of two individuals in a tandoor cell.

To ensure ongoing enforcement, the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has directed all Assistant Commissioners to perform daily inspections and take action against overselling practices.